German lawmakers debate 1st, partial vaccine mandate

The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party is opposed to the universal vaccine mandate. Some members of other parties, including the former health minister in Angela Merkel's departed government, have also said they will vote against that measure.

AfD's co-leader Tino Chrupalla accused the new German government, which took office Wednesday, of undermining the public's trust by reversing assurances over the summer that there would be no vaccine mandates. He also warned that care workers who refuse to get vaccinated could quit their jobs if the shot becomes compulsory.

According to the bill, workers in health care facilities will need to show they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 by mid-March next year.

Official figures show that about 69.4 % of Germany's population of 83 million are fully vaccinated.

Lauterbach, the new health minister, urged lawmakers to put aside party politics and support the bill, which also includes measures such as allowing pharmacists, vets and dentists to perform vaccinations, and the option to restrict sports and leisure events and close restaurants in regions with high case numbers.

“We have no time to lose,” he said.

Germany recorded 61,288 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and 484 deaths. Doctors have warned that while the number of new infections are going down, the peak of hospitalizations is likely to be reached during the festive period.

Caption Karl Lauterbach, new Federal Minister of Health, speaks at the plenary session in the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The main topic of the 7th session of the 20th legislative period is the joint bill of the traffic light coalition to strengthen vaccination prevention against Covid-19 and to amend other regulations in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic. This mainly concerns a vaccination obligation for staff in clinics or nursing homes. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Caption Karl Lauterbach, new Federal Minister of Health, speaks at the plenary session in the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The main topic of the 7th session of the 20th legislative period is the joint bill of the traffic light coalition to strengthen vaccination prevention against Covid-19 and to amend other regulations in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic. This mainly concerns a vaccination obligation for staff in clinics or nursing homes. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka

