German lawmakers back new COVID measures after dire warnings

Germany's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 65,371 new daily cases, shattering the previous 24-hour record and continuing an upward trend that experts have warned about for weeks.

“We are currently heading toward a serious emergency,” institute director Lothar Wieler said during an online debate late Wednesday. “We are going to have a really terrible Christmas if we don't take countermeasures now.”

Wieler said Germany needs to increase its COVID-19 vaccination rate, which now stands at 67.7%, to significantly above 75%.

The eastern state of Saxony, which at 57.6% has the country's lowest immunization rate, is poised to impose a limited lockdown in response to soaring case numbers.

Governor Michael Kretschmer said the state government would decide on a “hard and clear wave breaker” Friday lasting two to three weeks.

Official figures show Saxony had more than 761 newly confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past week, the highest infection rate in Germany.

Germany’s independent vaccine advisory panel said Thursday that it recommends booster shots for all people over 18. But it said people who are over 70, at risk for other reasons or who haven’t received any vaccine yet should be prioritized.

Wieler warned that hospitals across Germany are struggling to find beds for COVID-19 patients and those with other illnesses.

Merkel was due to meet state governors Thursday to discuss joint efforts against the pandemic.

Neighboring Austria recorded 15,145 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, authorities said Thursday.

The country imposed a lockdown on unvaccinated people this week. In the capital Vienna, officials sent unsolicited vaccination appointments to some 340,000 residents who haven't yet received a shot.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks down to her mobile phone during a parliament Bundestag session about new measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz talk during a parliament Bundestag session about new measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Nov.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption German health minister Jens Spahn has taken his seat for a parliament Bundestag session about new measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A sign reminds of mandatory face masks at the train station in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Germany's disease control agency reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as infection rates continue to climb. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption A medical worker carries out a rapid test in a test mobile in Frankfurt, early Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Numbers of the coronavirus infections in Germany reached a new record high on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption A woman walks past an abandoned Coronavirus testing center in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. COVID-19 infections in Germany reached a new record high on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption Lawmakers cast their votes during a parliament Bundestag session about new measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A staff member of the relief organisation Malteser prepares syringes with the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease at a vaccination bus in Unterschleissheim, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Germany's disease control agency, the The Robert Koch Institute, reported 65,371 new daily cases, shattering the previous 24-hour record and continuing an upward trend that experts have warned about for weeks. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) Credit: Sven Hoppe Credit: Sven Hoppe