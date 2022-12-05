German governor quits Twitter, Scholz still mulling options

Experts have warned of a rise in anti-semitic vitriol if Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk grants "amnesty" to suspended accounts. A top European Union official urged Musk last week to step up the site's policing of illegal content or risk being banned in the 27-nation bloc.

While some ordinary users have already quit Twitter, officials have hesitated to do so because the site plays a prominent role in the political conversation in many countries.