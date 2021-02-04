German government prepares more economic help in pandemic

Leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition agreed late Wednesday to give a one-time 150-euro ($180) bonus to families that receive child benefit, following a 300-euro bonus last year, news agency dpa reported. There also will be a 150-euro payment for people on welfare benefits.

Companies that have suffered losses because of the pandemic will be given greater scope to offset those losses against profits from previous years in their tax returns. And a cut in sales tax on food in restaurants and cafes, from 19% to the reduced rate of 7%, will be extended from the end of June to the end of next year. A program to help cultural facilities will be extended.