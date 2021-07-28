German government denounces disinformation in flood areas

More than 200 people were killed in Germany and neighboring Belgium when torrential rain turned small rivers into raging torrents on July 14. Repairing the extensive damage is expected to be a long task. Over half of the victims died in western Germany's Ahr valley.

Police in that area said early last week that they were aware of right-wing extremists posing as “carers on the spot.” They said officers would act against any people who “abuse the situation for political ends under the guise of helping,” but they could only act if the law was actually being broken. They also said vehicles with loudspeakers, which looked similar to patrol cars, had been spreading false information that police and rescuers were cutting back their deployment.