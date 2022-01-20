German FM: Diplomats shared blame for Holocaust

“This chapter of history must act as an incentive to us to ensure that nothing like this can ever happen again,” she added.

A critical exploration of the role played by the ministry is already part of the training that diplomats undergo, including how to spot and confront antisemitism.

“From now on, all our staff throughout the world will be reminded of this on International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27,” said Baerbock. “We intend to focus even more strongly on the issues of diversity and antidiscrimination in the context of further training in order to ensure that our staff remain vigilant.”

The German government's coordinator against antisemitism has called for teachers to be required to visit the Wannsee Conference site or former concentration camps as part of their training.

Felix Klein told Germany's Funke media group that antisemitism remains a serious threat in Germany, even 77 years after the end of World War II.

Caption The 'Haus der Wannseekonferenz' (House of the Wannsee Conference) is pictured in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. On Tuesday, two days before the 80th anniversery of the conference, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited the historic site of the meeting of high-ranking representatives of the authorities, SS and NSDAP. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Caption German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, is guided by Matthias Hass, right, deputy-director of the museum, as he visits the permanent exhibition 'The Meeting at Wannsee and the Murder of the European Jews' at the 'Haus der Wannseekonferenz' (House of the Wannsee Conference) in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)