journal-news logo
X

German firefighters 'free' high-school exam from locked safe

Nation & World
24 minutes ago
Firefighters in the western German town of Bocholt received an unusual distress call Friday from a local high school

BERLIN (AP) — Firefighters in the western German town of Bocholt received an unusual distress call Friday from a local high school after teachers were unable to open a safe containing the questions for a final-year exam that students were due to take.

Firefighters raced to the scene to find that the lock had jammed and set about sawing open the safe, the Bocholt fire department said.

“That way the students were able to sit their exam with about an hour's delay,” it said.

While teachers cheered the firefighters for saving the day, the reaction from students was mixed.

“Some of them would probably have enjoyed a sunny day off instead,” said fire department spokesman Matthias Hanne.

In Other News
1
Wall Street keeps tumbling on fears about rates, economy
2
Live updates | Ukraine's president invites German leaders
3
'We're so sorry': Mariupol plant evacuees feel relief, grief
4
Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win
5
Japan's Okinawa urges government to reduce China tensions
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top