German extends energy subsidy plan for consumers, companies

The move is part of a larger pot of almost 300 billion euros (dollars) in subsidies that the German government is cooking up to address the energy crisis resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas prices for consumers and small- to medium-size businesses will be capped at 12 euro cents per kilowatt hour and electricity at 40 euro cents for 80% of their previous year's consumption. The remaining 20% won't be subsidized, to encourage consumers to save energy.