German exports rise again in December, strong gains in 2021

Trade with Britain was a notable exception to the upward trend in the first year after the U.K. left the European Union's single market and customs union. Exports to the U.K. dropped 2.6% in 2021 and imports plunged 8.5%.

The third consecutive monthly rise in December suggests that “the German export sector prevented the entire economy from shrinking more than the recorded 0.7% quarter-on-quarter in the final quarter of the year,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski said in a research note.

“The weak euro exchange rate and few social restrictions in the main export destinations seem to have driven export growth,” he said.

Looking ahead, export order books are still full but “we will first need to see industrial production picking up again before exports surge as well,” Brzeski added.