German ex-Chancellor Schroeder urged to leave Scholz party

Schroeder is chairman of the supervisory board of Russian state energy company Rosneft and also has been involved with the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline projects. He has ignored calls from the party, and from Scholz, to give up those posts. The head of his office recently quit, and Schroeder, 78 — who led the country from 1998 to 2005 — has few defenders left in Germany.

At a news conference later Monday, Esken made clear that comments by Schroeder to The New York Times on atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha made Schroeder’s position even less tenable. Schroeder was quoted as saying that the matter “has to be investigated” but he didn’t think the orders would have come from Russian President Vladimir Putin, a longtime friend.