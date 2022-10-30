German envoy postpones trip to Qatar amid World Cup spat

Qatar had summoned the German ambassador Friday over remarks by Germany's interior minister, Nancy Faeser, who appeared to criticize the decision to award the World Cup to the Gulf nation because of its human rights record. Qatar has faced heavy international scrutiny of its treatment of migrant workers and its criminalization of homosexual relations.

“The developments this weekend have made clear to me how difficult it is in the current situation ahead of the World Cup to have the open and also critical conversation I planned with the government of Qatar,” said Luise Amtsberg, Germany's human rights envoy.