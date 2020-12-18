German economic outlook rises, remains subdued

The closely-watched Ifo index increased to 92.1 points from 90.9 but remains below the 92.5 from October. Manufacturing optimism rose markedly, while services companies that depend on personal contact such as tour operators, hotels and performing arts were hurting. The outlook among companies surveyed in logistics, transport and real estate improved.

Manufacturing has continued to hold up better amid restrictions on and avoidance of interpersonal activity because it depends less on face to face contact, and because demand from China has helped support Germany's export-oriented economy.