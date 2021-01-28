German draft doesn't recommend AstraZeneca jab for over-65s

German Health Minister Jens Spahn stressed that the committee’s recommendation isn’t its final decision, and that will be made only after the vaccine is cleared for use.

But he said there had been a discussion since autumn about there being “few data — this isn’t about bad data, but few data” in studies on the AstraZeneca vaccine’s effectiveness in older groups.

“It was to be expected that this would have an influence on the decision of the regulatory authorities and then the permanent vaccine commission,” Spahn said. “We just don’t know yet how concretely -- so let’s wait for the decision tomorrow on clearance and then the final recommendation from the permanent vaccine commission.”

When Britain approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use last month, it acknowledged that data regarding its effectiveness in older people was “limited.”

The vaccination committee, known by its German acronym STIKO, is an independent expert panel that provides advice to the government and the medical profession on which immunizations should be given to whom. It doesn't play a direct role in the vaccine approval process, but its advice determines what vaccines are considered standard for which groups, and therefore covered by health insurance.

