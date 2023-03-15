German defense minister replaces chief of the armed forces

The top military commander since April 2018, Gen. Eberhard Zorn, will be replaced by Lt. Gen. Carsten Breuer, who previously was tapped in late 2021 to head an expert group to advise officials on how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Defense Ministry didn't specify a reason for the shake-up, which comes as Germany moves to modernize its military, the Bundeswehr, and improve its equipment. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has brought new energy to the ministry after he took over nearly two months ago following the resignation of his much-criticized predecessor.