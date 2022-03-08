German court rules for intel agency against far-right party

The administrative court in Cologne delivered its ruling in a long-running dispute between Alternative for Germany, or AfD, five months after a national election in which the party secured a reduced but still solid 10.3% of the vote.

The court found that there were sufficient indications of anti-constitutional aspirations inside the party, news agency dpa reported. Judges found that AfD's hard-right faction, known as The Wing, has officially been dissolved but prominent figures continue to exert significant influence.