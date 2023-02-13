German conservatives hail state election win in Berlin

The center-right Christian Democratic Union of former Chancellor Angela Merkel has struggled for years with declining support in major cities and last governed the capital in 2001. On Sunday, the party received 28.2% of the vote, gaining 10 percentage points as the three parties that made up the leftist regional government all lost supporters.

“This re-election result shows that the CDU can win in big German cities," the party's main candidate, Kai Wegner, told reporters.