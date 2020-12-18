German confirms Navalny questioned as witness in poisoning

“Mr. Navalny was poisoned in Russia, and he expressly objected to the presence of Russian investigators during his questioning,” said Leber. “This procedure is in accordance with the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters.”

No decision has been made yet on Russia's requests for judicial assistance, including on whether to transmit the results of Navalny's questioning to Moscow.

Germany has called for Russia to conduct credible investigations of its own into the poisoning.

“All the necessary information, such as blood and tissue samples and clothing, are present in Russia,” Leber said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday again rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind the poisoning of his top political foe, saying that “if there was such a desire, it would have been done.”

Earlier this week, the investigative group Bellingcat and Russian news outlet The Insider named supposed Federal Security Service operatives they alleged had trailed Navalny.