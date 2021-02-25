German charged with passing parliament floor plans to Russia

The charges against the suspect, who is not in custody, were filed at a Berlin court on Feb. 12. The court will have to decide whether to go ahead with a trial.

Relations between Germany and Russia have been buffeted by a growing list of issues in recent years.

In October, the European Union imposed sanctions on two Russian officials and part of the GRU agency over a cyberattack against the German parliament in 2015.

In addition, a Russian man accused of killing a Georgian man in broad daylight in downtown Berlin on Moscow’s orders in 2019 is on trial in Berlin.

And last year's poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was flown to Germany for treatment and then arrested immediately after he returned to Russia, has added another layer of tensions.

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 file photo, crowd control barriers are placed in front of the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. A German man has been charged with espionage for allegedly passing information on properties used by the German parliament to Russian military intelligence.(AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn