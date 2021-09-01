German central bank inundated with money damaged in floods

The Bundesbank said Wednesday that individuals and banks have handed in notes that were soaked in the floods and often also contaminated with oil, sewage or mud. The damaged money is dried, processed and then destroyed at a center in Mainz that analyzes forged and damaged money, and its owners are refunded without charge.

The bank said that the center usually receives damaged bills to the tune of 40 million euros per year. This year, it received 51 million euros' worth of notes from the flood-hit areas in western Germany between mid-July and the end of August. Germans still tend to use cash more than people in many other European countries.