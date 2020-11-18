German capital braces for protests of coronavirus measures

German lawmakers are to debate and then vote on a bill that will provide the legal underpinning for social distancing rules, requirements to wear masks in public and closing stores and other venues to slow the spread of the virus. While such measures are supported by most people in Germany, a vocal minority has staged regular rallies around the country arguing that the restrictions are unconstitutional.

The measures are expected to pass both the lower and then upper house of parliament and be quickly signed by Germany's president.

Germany, which has been praised for its handling of the first wave of the virus, has seen 13,000 virus-confirmed deaths in the pandemic, a death toll one-fourth that of Britain's.

People attend a protest rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 against the coronavirus restrictions in Germany. Police in Berlin have requested thousands of reinforcements from other parts of Germany to cope with planned protests by people opposed to coronavirus restrictions. Slogan reads 'Merkel Muzzle 1933-2020'. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

