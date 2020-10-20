German businessman charged over exports to Russian military

The main suspect, identified only as Alexander S. in line with German privacy rules, is charged with seven counts of violating export laws and accused of acting for foreign intelligence. He is accused of delivering machine tools to an unidentified state-run defense company that makes missile systems for the Russian army, of giving the names of sham recipients and making false declarations about the tools' intended use.

Prosecutors say seven deliveries worth a total of about 8 million euros ($9.4 million) were made between January 2016 and January 2018.