German business confidence down for 2nd consecutive month

It was originally slated to last four weeks, but federal and state officials appear certain to extend it until shortly before Christmas on Wednesday. Although German authorities hope to start vaccinations by early in the new year, it is likely to be months before all restrictions can be dropped.

Officials are hopeful that the overall damage from the pandemic to Germany's economy and finances will be manageable.

On Tuesday, the Federal Statistical Office said that gross domestic product rebounded by 8.5% in the July-September quarter after a sharp decline during Germany's more extensive spring shutdown. The quarter-on-quarter growth figure was revised upward from an initial reading of 8.2% nearly a month ago.