German archbishop backs loosening Catholic celibacy rules

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the archbishop of Munich, told the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that "it would be better for everyone to create the possibility of celibate and married priests." His comments come as his diocese has been shaken by an independent report on the church's handling of sexual abuse cases over decades, which faulted Marx and predecessors including retired Pope Benedict XVI.

Marx, a prominent reformist ally of Pope Francis, said last week that the church needs deep reform to overcome the "disaster" of sexual abuse.