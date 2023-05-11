Georgia's Smart says declining invitation for White House visit was not political

“We didn’t have a date set and we’ve got 700 kids at a football camp at our place June 6, 7, 8,” Smart said. "It’s the number one time for recruiting for football coaches. You’ve got 600 to 700 kids coming to your campus, you can’t leave to go to the White House and have no one on your campus. So the time just didn’t work out. There was nothing political about it. I’ve been before. It’s very educational. It’s a great experience.”

The tradition of having college championship teams visit the White House was discontinued during the coronavirus pandemic. The last championship team to make a White House visit was Clemson, which won the 2018 title and visited on Jan. 14, 2019.

This year's NCAA men's and women's championship basketball teams from Connecticut and Louisiana State, respectively, are scheduled to visit the White House on May 26. Georgia's athletic association said in a statement released on Tuesday the invitation for the June 12 visit was made on May 3.

“Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year," the athletic association said in the statement. "However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”

___

