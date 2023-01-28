Georgia: SUV in crash was for recruiting, not personal use

“Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties. Personal use was strictly prohibited. Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized.”

A police report released Tuesday listed excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph (64 kph) limit as one of the primary causes of the crash.

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who had just announced plans to enter the NFL draft, sustained minor injuries. Georgia football staffer Victoria Bowles was hospitalized with multiple serious injuries.

“We are continuing to cooperate fully with investigators,” the athletic association statement said. "Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in this tragic accident.”

