Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

Georgia's Adonai Mitchel catches a touchdown pass over Alabama's Khyree Jackson during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia's Adonai Mitchel catches a touchdown pass over Alabama's Khyree Jackson during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: Darron Cummings

Nation & World
By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
4 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia's defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title Monday for its first national title in 41 years.

Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give No. 3 Georgia a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left and then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left.

The final blow came from the defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Instead of going down with a little over a minute left, Ringo took off and behind a convoy of blockers went 79 yards for a touchdown that set off a wild celebration by the Georgia fans who packed Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Bulldogs hadn't won a national title since freshman Herschel Walker led them there in 1980. If simply snapping the drought wasn't good enough, doing against No. 1 Alabama (13-12) had to make it feel even better.

Nick Saban's Crimson Tide had won seven straight against the Bulldogs, including the last four against Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Saban's longtime assistant.

Alabama's Christian Harris forces a fumble on Georgia's Stetson Bennett during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Georgia's Adonai Mitchel catches a touchdown pass over Alabama's Khyree Jackson during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Georgia's Adonai Mitchel reacts after catching a touchdown pass over Alabama's Khyree Jackson during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Fans at the University of Georgia's coliseum in Athens, Ga., hold their heads after Alabama converted a first down during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

