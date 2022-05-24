Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger faces Trump ally

Trump's obsession with his election loss and his unproven claims of widespread fraud have put a spotlight on down-ballot secretary of state races around the country.

In a notorious phone call on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump suggested that Raffensperger could "find" enough votes to swing the state's presidential election result in his favor. Raffensperger's unwillingness to bend to pressure from Trump raised his profile nationwide.

On the Democratic side, five candidates are fighting for their party's nomination. All of them have championed voting rights and criticized a sweeping election law passed by Republicans in the General Assembly in 2021 that shortened the period to request an absentee ballot, added an ID requirement, restricted drop boxes, and stripped the secretary of state of his seat on the State Election Board, among other things.

State Rep. Bee Nguyen, who occupies the seat formerly held by Democratic gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, leads the group in fundraising and has snagged some significant endorsements. The other candidates are: Floyd Griffin, a state senator and former mayor of the city of Milledgeville; Michael Owens, former Cobb County Democratic Party chairman; John Eaves, former Fulton County Commission chairman; and Dee Dawkins-Haigler, a former state representative from DeKalb County.