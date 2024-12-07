Georgia QB Carson Beck knocked out by hand injury in SEC championship game against Texas

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will not return after he was hit on his throwing hand on the final play of an ugly first half in the Southeastern Conference championship game against Texas
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) lies on the turf injured against Texas during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will not return after he was hit on his throwing hand on the final play of an ugly first half Saturday in the Southeastern Conference championship game against Texas.

Beck was hit by outside linebacker Trey Moore, forcing a fumble recovered by Anthony Hill Jr., who then lost the ball on an errant attempt to extend the play with a lateral as time expired.

Beck was one of the last players to return to the field following halftime. He was holding his helmet but did not warm up remained on the sideline as backup Gunner Stockton led the offense to its first touchdown on the Bulldogs' first drive of the second half.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told ESPN Beck would not return to the game and said he had no details on the hand injury. Beck had the right arm wrapped in ice on the Georgia bench.

No. 2 Texas outgained No. 5 Georgia 260-54 but led only 6-3 at halftime. The Bulldogs netted minus-2 yards rushing and Beck completed 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) runs out of the pocket against Texas during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) runs into Texas defensive lineman Vernon Broughton (45) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

