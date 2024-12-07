Georgia QB Carson Beck returns from hand injury for final snap in SEC championship OT win over Texas

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, believed to be out for the remainder of the game with a hand injury, returned for the final snap in the Bulldogs’ 22-19 overtime victory over Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) lies on the turf injured against Texas during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
Updated 59 minutes ago


ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, believed to be out for the remainder of the game with a hand injury, returned for the final snap in the No. 5 Bulldogs' 22-19 overtime win over No. 2 Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.

Beck was hit by outside linebacker Trey Moore on the final play of the first half, forcing a fumble recovered by Anthony Hill Jr., who then lost the ball on an errant attempt to extend the play with a lateral as time expired.

Beck was one of the last players to return to the field following halftime. He was holding his helmet but did not warm up remained on the sideline as backup Gunner Stockton led the offense to its first touchdown on the Bulldogs' first drive of the second half.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told ESPN Beck would not return to the game and said he had no details on the hand injury. Beck had the right arm wrapped in ice on the Georgia bench.

Smart's plans changed when Stockton took a hard hit from Andrew Mukuba in overtime, knocking Stockton's helmet to the turf. An on-field call of targeting was reversed following the review. Beck then returned to hand off to Trevor Etienne for a 4-yard touchdown run, ending the game.

Texas outgained No. 5 Georgia 260-54 but led only 6-3 at halftime. The Bulldogs netted minus-2 yards rushing and Beck completed 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) runs out of the pocket against Texas during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) runs into Texas defensive lineman Vernon Broughton (45) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

