Georgia prosecutor opens election probe after Trump call

In letters to Raffensperger as well as the state's governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informs them that an investigation has been opened and that all records related to the administration of the election should be preserved, particularly those that may be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of people administering the election.

Willis spokesman Jeff DiSantis said he couldn’t name the subjects of the investigation, but said in an email that “the matters reported on over the last several weeks are the matters being investigated.” In her letters, Willis also remarks that officials "have no reason to believe that any Georgia official is a target of this investigation.”