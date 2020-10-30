Georgia governor tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure

Kemp has shied away from mandating restrictions to control the virus. He was among the earliest to allow businesses to reopen and has eschewed a statewide mask mandate, including during the summer, when Georgia recorded the highest per-capita number of new infections nationwide.

Kemp did ban gatherings of more than 50 people when they can’t stay more than 6 feet (1.83 meters) apart, but the governor has repeatedly violated that order in recent weeks at political rallies, including the one with Ferguson. Photos of the rally show Kemp wearing a mask, though most people in the audience were not.

News of Kemp’s potential exposure comes three weeks into a new round of rising virus cases in Georgia. The daily average of newly reported COVID-19 infections was up 40% through Thursday from the most recent low on Oct. 8, according to figures kept by The Associated Press. Hospitalizations, which usually trail new infections, have been rising since Oct 12.

Neither new daily reported infections nor the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is yet approaching the peaks of late July, when Georgia was the worst state in the nation for new cases per capita. But state public health officials agree the trend is real and worrying. Kemp has spoken little about the respiratory illness since he held a news conference on Oct. 7 touting “great progress” as cases were reaching a low point.

Kemp on Friday signed a 15-day extension of the social distancing order and other rules regarding the operations of businesses and nonprofit groups. Those who live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as people deemed medically fragile, must continue to shelter in place. Kemp also extended a state of emergency through Dec. 9, which gives him the power to continue issuing such orders.

The governors of Oklahoma, Virginia and Missouri have previously tested positive for the virus.