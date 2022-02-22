Georgia couple's family sues over fatal Amtrak derailment

Amtrak will respond to the complaint in court filings, spokesperson Marc Magliari said Tuesday. BNSF Railway can't comment on pending legislation, spokesperson Lena Kent said.

The complaint seeks damages for the deaths of Donald and Marjorie Varnadoe and for their pain and suffering. The family is also seeking damages for loss of income, emotional support and companionship along with funeral costs and attorneys fees.

Donald Varnadoe, 74, had a career in real estate and served on a school board while Marjorie Varnadoe, 72, worked in education. They were active in their community and their church, the complaint states.

The Varnadoes are survived by their son, Jason Varnadoe, who is administrator of their estates, along with his wife and their son.

“Mom and dad passionately believed in doing good for others. Dad was famously known for always asking folks, ‘How can I help?’ '' Jason Varnadoe said in a statement. ”We know they'd want their memory to serve a positive purpose, and our hope is that through this tragedy, lessons are learned and America's rails become safer so that other families are spared our unimaginable pain and suffering."

The wife of the third person who died in the derailment, Zach Schneider, 28, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amtrak and BSNF Railway.