George R.R. Martin can't build castle library in New Mexico

Officials also denied a similar proposal early this year, saying the project didn’t meet height and style standards and didn't fit in with the character of the historic district.

Alexander Dzurec with the architecture firm Autotroph Inc. filed the application for the height exemption and said Tuesday that the library was intended to house “a very sizable collection” of literature and “other collectibles.”

More than 40 neighbors had signed a letter urging the Historic Districts Review Board to reject the request.

Guy Gronquist signed the letter and read it at the meeting, saying the architect had gone to “great pains to draw comparisons with existing medieval-style structures in Santa Fe.” But those buildings aren’t surrounded by houses, he said.

“The fact remains that the proposed building is still a prominent castle in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Santa Fe,” the letter said. “It WILL BE VISIBLE.”