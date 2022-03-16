Hamburger icon
George Lopez writing 'fantastical' middle-grade book series

FILE - George Lopez appears at the 2016 TV Land Icon Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 10, 2016. Lopez has a 4-book deal with Viking Children’s Books for the “Chupacarter” series, a “fantastical middle grade books” that combine humor, “Latinx mythology” and memories of Lopez’s childhood. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Rich Fury

caption arrowCaption
Nation & World
24 minutes ago
Actor-comedian George Lopez is launching a new series — of books

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-comedian George Lopez is launching a new series — of books.

Lopez has a four-book deal with Viking Children's Books for “Chupacarter,” a series of “fantastical middle grade books” that combine humor, “Latinx mythology" and memories of Lopez's childhood. Lopez is working with co-author Ryan Calejo and illustrator Santy Gutiérrez.

“With this series, I want to empower children to think, ‘I might feel down, but no way am I gonna stay down!’” Lopez said in a statement Wednesday. "I believe it is vital for our underrepresented and underserved youths to hear that it doesn’t matter where you come from, or how those around you see you. It only matters how YOU see YOURSELF.”

Lopez, 60, is known for the eponymous sitcom that ran on ABC from 2002-2007, and for his comedy albums and standup specials, including the Netflix release “We’ll Do It for Half.” His memoir “Why You Crying?” came out in 2005.

