George in health and safety protocols, out of play-in game

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards during the second quarter during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards during the second quarter during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Nation & World
By BETH HARRIS, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
A Los Angeles Clippers spokesman says Paul George has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss the Clippers' play-in game against New Orleans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss the Los Angeles Clippers' play-in game against New Orleans on Friday night, according to a team spokesman.

Dennis Rogers said George is unavailable for the elimination game at Crypto.com Arena.

George's absence is a huge blow to the Clippers' hopes of making the playoffs. They must win to earn the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

George scored 34 points in a 109-104 loss at Minnesota on Tuesday in the first play-in game. That defeat cost the Clippers the No. 7 seed and a first-round matchup with Memphis.

Besides George, the Clippers were already without Kawhi Leonard, who hasn't played all season while rehabbing from an ACL tear.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Credit: Andy Clayton-King

