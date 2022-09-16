George Floyd biography among National Book Award nominees

“His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Washington Post reporters Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, was a nonfiction nominee, along with John A. Farrell's “Ted Kennedy: A Life,” New Yorker writer Kathryn Schulz's “Lost & Found: A Memoir,” Anna Badkhen's “Bright Unbearable Reality: Essays” and Natalie Hodges' “Uncommon Measure: A Journey Through Music, Performance, and the Science of Time.”

Olds' “Balladz” was among the 10 nominees on the poetry list, which also included Jenny Xie's “The Rupture Tense,” Quincy Troupe's “Duende,” Sherry Shenoda’s “Mummy Eaters” and Jay Hopler’s “Still Life,” a collection in which he confronts his diagnosis for terminal cancer. The book was published shortly before he died, in June, at age 51.