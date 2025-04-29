Geoff Ogilvy and Brandt Snedeker selected as Presidents Cup captains for 2026 at Medinah

He has been an assistant captain the last four times and played in three straight Presidents Cups. Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champion at Winged Foot, now devotes a majority of his time to design work with Australia-based OCM.

Among its recent work was the renovation of Medinah No. 3, where the Presidents Cup will be played Sept. 24-27, 2026. The two-year project includes larger greens, wider fairways and new routing on the back nine. It reopened last summer.

Snedeker played in only one Presidents Cup in 2013 at Muirfield Village, along with two Ryder Cups. He has nine career PGA Tour wins and captured the FedEx Cup in 2012.

The Americans have won the last 10 times in the Presidents Cup dating to a tie in South Africa in 2003. The International team — players from countries outside Europe — have been gaining ground since taking over more control of its team from the PGA Tour, which owns the event.

The U.S. won last year at Royal Montreal, 18 1/2-11 1/2.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf