Generators, spoiled food: Slow power repairs anger Austin

For the vast majority of Austin residents, the lights were on Monday or never went out in the first place. At the peak of the outages, about 170,000 homes and businesses — nearly a third of utility customers in Austin — had no electricity, and in many cases, no heat. By Monday, that number was down to about 21,000, about 4% of all customers.

But in neighborhoods still without power, familiar scenes unfolded.

Outdoor extension cords ran from the homes that have power to neighbors across the street who didn't. Spoiled food piled up in trash bins. Children walked past noisy generators while returning to class Monday for the first time since Austin closed schools for most of last week. And on text message groups and social media apps, the sights of repair crews were treated as urgent developments.

Katy Manganella, 37, grew so fed up that when Austin Energy came to her neighborhood Sunday with a charging station for residents — but still no repair trucks — she paced in front of the station holding a poster that read, “This pregnant lady is over it!”

“It’s been pretty miserable,” said Manganella, a therapist who is seven months pregnant and was unable to work last week because of the outages. “How is there no plan for this?”

Austin Energy has described the remaining outages as the most complicated and time-consuming. The storm plunged temperatures near or below freezing and coated trees with ice across Austin, weighing down branches that eventually snapped and crashed onto power lines. Iced-over equipment and crews driving on slick roads also slowed recovery efforts, according to city officials.

The utility warned Monday that a new front of high winds and potential storms starting Tuesday could further hamper restoration efforts.

“I'm sorry for how long this has taken," said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy.

