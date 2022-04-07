Gender-affirming medication ban passed by Alabama lawmakers

“Their brains are not developed to make the decisions long term about what these medications and surgeries do to their body,” Allen said.

Rep Chris England, who also serves as chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party, said the measure targets already vulnerable children and essentially tells them they are not welcome in Alabama.

“You’re saying this is about children. It’s not. What it is about is scoring political points and using those children as collateral damage," England said.

The bill would also require school counselors, nurses and others to tell parents if a child discloses they believe they are transgender.

A similar law banning medications in Arkansas was put on hold by the courts, and advocacy groups vowed to quickly challenge the Alabama measure if signed into law.

“If passed and signed into law, Alabama will have the most deadly, sweeping, and hostile law targeting transgender people in the country,” Chase Strangio, deputy director for Trans Justice with the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project, said in a statement.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice has warned states such laws and policies may violate the Constitution and federal law.

“Today’s vote in Alabama will only serve to harm kids,” she said.

The Alabama Senate advanced separate legislation related to public school bathrooms and discussions of gender and sexual identity in early grades.

Senators voted 26-5 to approve legislation mandating that K-12 students can only use multiperson bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with the gender on their original birth certificate, rather than their current gender identity.

Republicans in the Senate also added language similar to a law in Florida that critics called the "Don't Say Gay" measure.

The Alabama language would “prohibit classroom instruction or discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade in public K-12 schools.”

The Alabama proposal goes further than Florida’s law, which extends to the third grade.