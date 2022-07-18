GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split

The healthcare business will be named GE Healthcare.

The split is the culmination of years of paring by the massive American conglomerate which signaled a shift away from a corporate structure that dominated U.S. business for decades.

The company has already rid itself of the products most Americans know it for, including its appliances, and in 2020, the light bulbs that GE had been making since the late 19th century when the company was founded.

The breakup marks the apogee of those efforts, divvying up an empire created in the 1980s under Jack Welch, one of America’s first CEO “superstars.”

The company said Monday that GE HealthCare will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GEHC.” GE plans a tax-free spin-off of the business early next year.

GE Vernova is exected to be spun off in early 2024. Once the spinoffs are complete, GE will be an aviation-focused company that will own the GE trademark and provide long-term licenses to the other companies.