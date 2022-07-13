Gazprom casts doubt on pipeline's quick return to full flow

Gazprom last month reduced the gas deliveries through Nord Stream 1 to Germany by 60%. The state-owned gas company cited technical problems involving a part that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn't be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Canadian government said over the weekend that it would allow the gas turbine that powers a compressor station to be delivered to Germany, citing the "very significant hardship" that the German economy would suffer without a sufficient gas supply to keep industries running and generate electricity.