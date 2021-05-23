Gaza fishermen take to water again after cease-fire

The fish were then loaded onto horse-drawn carts for delivery to local markets.

Meanwhile Sunday, hundreds of municipal workers and volunteers began clearing rubble from Gaza’s streets. The work began outside a high-rise building that was flattened by Israeli warplanes during the early days of airstrikes on Gaza, with workers loading rubble into donkey carts and small pickup trucks.

The recent war saw Israel unleash hundreds of airstrikes across Gaza at what it said were Hamas militant targets. Hamas and other armed groups fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel, most of which were intercepted or landed in open areas. At least 243 Palestinians were killed, as were 12 people in Israel.

A fisherman climbs out of the hold as the boat's haul is sorted before delivery to market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021.

A young fisherman helps load a horse-drawn cart before delivering the haul to market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021.

A fisherman takes a drag of a cigarette as the day's haul is delivered to market by horse-drawn cart after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021.

