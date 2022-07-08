Gates Foundation, women's tennis partnering on health issues

“We know that these athletes are at top of their game. They’re role models, they’re leaders and they can speak to these issues because they know them,” said French Gates, who said the foundation has not previously partnered with a women's sports league.

“I just know place after place is better when we are moving toward gender equality. There’s nowhere in the world where we yet have it. But what I know is that so many young girls look up to female role models. And so who do they look for? They look for women in business, they look for women in entertainment, they look for women in sport,” she said. “And so when this partnership started to come about, and Micky had this idea, she said, ‘Who better to know the importance of nutrition than our athletes, right?’”

In August 2020, during the WTA’s first tournament after a COVID-19 hiatus, Lawler found herself unable to get some shut-eye in her Lexington, Kentucky, hotel room. Her concerns: “Are we doing the right thing? Are we coming back too soon?”

She had been struck by seeing a Netflix documentary about Bill Gates and, she said Friday, “It was Melinda’s brain that I was very interested in.”

Lawler attempted to connect to the foundation; her initial thought was becoming something real she thinks current players will support. Lawler planned to introduce French Gates to Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur — a 27-year-old from Tunisia who is the first African woman and first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam title match — on Friday afternoon.

“We are a global organization, and we have so many passionate women who really want to make an impact in their lifetime,” Lawler said during a joint interview with French Gates. “It goes way beyond the dollar figures. We feel that if we make big things happen, the funding will come and will grow exponentially, because our partners will want to be a part of this.”

Asked for an example of how current athletes potentially could help, French Gates mentioned the Women Deliver Conference about gender equality in July 2023 at Kigali, Rwanda.

“We could have tennis players highlighting on their social media channels the importance of these women’s health issues, some of them potentially showing up on stage to help highlight the issues," she said, "and calling on their own governments, saying, ‘I want our government to step up and put more money into’ whatever the issue is — maternal mortality, reproductive health.”

