Gas prices increase in NJ, around nation amid higher demand

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, an increase of two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.50, up six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.