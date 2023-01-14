journal-news logo
X

Gas prices drop in NJ, dip across nation at large

Nation & World
38 minutes ago
Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and also ticked down across the nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and also ticked down across the nation at large, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.27, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.28, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.30 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the recent surge in gas prices due to frigid weather and holiday travel may be ending as the weather improves and demand decreases. They expect prices at the pump to decline heading toward February but believe the national averages before Christmas will likely turn out to have been the lows for this winter.

In Other News
1
North Macedonia: 4 officers arrested over convict's escape
2
Lisa Marie carved her musical path as she bore Elvis' legacy
3
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse
4
Ukraine official says Zelenskyy hopes to visit UN next month
5
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top