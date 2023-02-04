X
Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.44 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.49, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the return of wintry conditions in February may result in seasonal driving patterns reasserting themselves, and prices may drop further if demand doesn't spike and crude oil prices remain below $80 per barrel.

