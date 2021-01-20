Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 3

The building belongs to the nearby La Paloma Catholic Parish and hosted the offices and apartments for some of its priests, Madrid Archbishop Carlos Osoro told Spanish public broadcaster, TVE, who confirmed that none of the clerics were among the victims.

Emy Lee Grau, an area resident who was watching television in a building across the street, said that the moment of the blast was “terrifying.”

“Everything shook, it felt like the roof was falling on us. We were terrified when we saw the amount of smoke coming out of the church’s building,” the 20-year-old Madrid resident told The Associated Press.

A nearby nursing home was evacuated and no injuries were initially reported among the residents, Madrid Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida told reporters on the ground. The home's 55 residents were initially taken to a hotel across the street and were later sent to other care homes, officials said.

Martínez Almeida also said that some mild damage had been identified in a nearby school, where he said people suffered no more than “scratches.”

Neighborhood resident Leire Reparaz said she heard the explosion and wasn't immediately sure where it was coming from.

“We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of gray smoke,” the 24-year-old said.

___

Associated Press photographer Paul White contributed to this report.

Fire-fighters carry a dead body next to a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak has ripped the facade off a residential building in central Madrid. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Firefighters inspect the debris caused by an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion has partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

An injured is transferred from the scene of an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion has partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Press stand near the scene of a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion has partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital. (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

Fire-fighters work next to a dead body following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak has ripped the facade off a residential building in central Madrid. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

An injured man is taken in an ambulance following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas

View of a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas

Firefighters work next to a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Health professionals evacuate an injured from the scene of an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion has partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital. (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

Members of emergency team work on a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas

People are evacuated by emergency services following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

A firefighter works at the scene of an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion has partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

A car is covered by debris following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion has partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Firefighters inspect the debris caused by an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion has partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue