Garrett Crochet agrees to $170 million, 6-year deal with Red Sox

He gets a $4 million signing bonus payable within 60 days of the deal's approval by Major League Baseball, $24 million in 2026, $28 million in each of the following four seasons and $30 million in 2031. Boston has a conditional team option for 2032 at $15 million if Crochet is on the injured list for 120 or more consecutive days during the major league season from 2026-31 due to a left arm injury.

If the condition for the team option is not met by the end of the 2030 season, Crochet may opt out of the remainder of the deal.

His base salaries for 2027-31 can increase based on Cy Young Award voting in the immediately previous season: $2 million for winning, $1.5 million for finishing second or third in the voting, $1 million for fourth or fifth and $500,000 for sixth through 10th.

The 25-year-old would have been eligible for free agency after the 2026 season. He was acquired by Boston in a trade with the Chicago White Sox during the winter meetings in December and agreed to a $3.8 million, one-year contract for this season.

He made his Red Sox debut on opening day, pitching five innings of two-run ball and departing with a no-decision in the team's 5-2 victory at Texas. He takes the mound again on Wednesday night at Baltimore.

Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts last year for a White Sox team that went 41-121. He was picked for the AL All-Star team in his first season as a starter.

Selected 11th overall by Chicago in the 2020 amateur draft, Crochet made his big league debut that September. He had a 2.82 ERA in 2021 while striking out 65 in 54 1/3 innings, then had Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022. He didn’t return to the major leagues until May 18, 2023.

Crochet’s sinker averaged 97.9 mph last season and his four-seam fastball 97.2 mph. He also throws a cutter, sweeper and changeup.

