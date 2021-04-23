Garnett-Stallings, Hovland-Ventura share Zurich Classic lead

Hovland started the Norwegian tandem's run up the leaderboard by landing a shot from the bunker left of the green within 4 feet to birdie the par-5 seventh.

Ventura birdied Nos. 8, 9 and 11 — highlighted by his 9-foot putt on the par-3 ninth - before Hovland put a 194-yard approach on 12 within 2 feet to set up another birdie. Hovland also birdied the par-5 18th.

Seven teams shot 63, including two-time Zurich champion Billy Horschel and his teammate, Louisiana native and former LSU player Sam Burns.

Tony Finau and Cameron Champ, who had a back-nine start in the same group as Horschel and Burns, birdied the seventh and eighth holes to join the third-place teams.

Cameron Smith, who won the Zurich during its first year as a team event in 2017, made a 38-foot eagle putt on the par-5 second hole to help him and fellow Australian Marc Leishman post a 63. Smith also had six of his team’s seven birdies.

“I’ll probably buy dinner tonight after that exhibition he put on,” Leishman said. “He’s definitely owed that.”

Louis Oosthuizen nearly put his approach shot in the water on 18, but then chipped in from a steep embankment for birdie to pull himself and his teammate, fellow South African Charl Schwartzel, into a tie for third.

Also at 63 were the teams of Brendan Steele and Keegan Bradley; Sebastian Cappelen and Mark Hubbard; and Kyle Stanley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay — the only team with two players ranked in the world's top 10 — finished among a handful of teams at 64, including the tandem of Bubba Watson and Scottie Scheffler.

A cool breeze from the north that had numerous players wearing long sleeves — uncommon in late April in south Louisiana — also had a chilling effect on the anticipated risk-taking that can occur in the best-ball format. That was particularly the case on the 403-yard 13th hole, where players elected to aim for the fairway to the right of a massive cypress tree rather go straight at the green over a waste bunker to the left of the tree.

“This course isn’t really designed to play in this wind,” Horschel said, also noting he did appreciate temperatures in the 60s for much of the round. “It was nice to see Sam have a really good round because he’s been playing well ... and I just made sure I didn’t do anything stupid.”

Defending champions Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm shot 65.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports