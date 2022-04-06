journal-news logo
Garland, Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, takes a question from a reporter during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, to discuss new and recent enforcement actions to disrupt and prosecute criminal Russian activity. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, takes a question from a reporter during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, to discuss new and recent enforcement actions to disrupt and prosecute criminal Russian activity. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Nation & World
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.

The Justice Department says Garland asked to be tested “after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus.” Officials say he is not experiencing symptoms, is fully vaccinated and has received a booster.

The Justice Department said Garland would isolate at his home for at least five days and work remotely. The department said it would also conduct contact tracing in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Raimondo's office said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and was sharing the news “out of an abundance of transparency."

FILE - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during an address at Brown University, March 15, 2022, in Providence, R.I. Just days before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, President Joe Biden quietly dispatched a team to European Union headquarters in Belgium. Raimondo said what ultimately drove the agreement to an export ban and the groundwork to immobilize about half the foreign holdings of Russia's central bank, was the threat of Putin's imminent attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: Charles Krupa

